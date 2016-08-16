Home Inspections: What Buyer’s Should Know

You have found your dream home, and your offer was accepted by the seller. What an exciting time! Before you start packing up your belongings and set up a date for closing, there is an important step that you aren’t going to want to overlook: The inspection of your future home.

While a home inspection may seem like a daunting task, especially if you are a first-time home buyer, take comfort in knowing that it really is a lot easier than you may be thinking. To put your mind at ease, here are some important things about the process that you should be aware of.

An Inspection May be Optional…

… But, it’s always a good idea to have one. Most home buyer’s are under the assumption that a long island home inspection is a requirement, which is why it may come as a surprise to learn that they are often optional.

So, why are inspections so important? Well, because they can shed light on any possible issues with the property. Though a house may look picture-perfect to you, there may be problems that are not visible to the average person. For example, there could be issues with the plumbing, there could be damage to the roof, or the electrical system may not be up to code. A certified home inspector long island will fully assess the condition of the home, including the things that aren’t visible to the naked eye.

Despite how valuable an inspection can be, it really is up to you, the home buyer, to determine whether or not you want to have one done. The only exception to this is when a bank requires one as part of a condition for the mortgage approval.

The Buyer Covers the Cost

The cost of an inspection is covered by the home buyer. Generally, they don’t cost more than a few hundred dollars, and in the long run, it could be money very well spent.

While yes, you are going to be shelling out a lot of money to buy your house, and the last thing you probably want to do is add to the cost, understand that a home inspection long island could potentially save you a tremendous amount of money in the long run. For example, if the inspection reveals a serious problem with the furnace, you could bring the issue to the negation table and ask that the seller cover the cost of a new one, or reduce the price of the home. In cases such as these, spending a few hundred dollars could end up saving you thousands.

They Offer Peace of Mind

A home inspection will certainly offer you peace of mind. You want to make sure that there aren’t any hidden surprises. Imagine your dismay when you find that the roof is leaking during the first rainstorm you experience in your new home, or that the hot water quickly runs out while you are showering for the first time in the house…

By having an inspection done, you will be made aware of any issues and can have them repaired before you move in.

Attend the Inspection

Most home inspectors recommend buyers be present during the inspection. This allows the inspector to personally show you any issues that he or she may find, and will allow him or her to answer any questions that you may have.

Do remember, however, that the inspector is not responsible for making any repairs; he or she is only responsible for pointing out any issues. Also, keep in mind that the inspector has an important job to do, so be patient and contentious

The more informed you are about a home inspection, the better prepared you will be for the process. Though it may be optional, it is certainly something that we highly recommend.